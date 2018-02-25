‘My Hero Academia’ Brings [SPOILER] To UA Academy

The My Hero Academia manga has finally put the direction of its next arc into place, and as the Culture Festival begins proper, the series has also introduced a new element to UA Academy, Eri.

After Izuku and Mirio wanted to cheer up Eri because she’s still stuck in the trauma of her past, they invited her to the school’s culture festival and she was allowed to visit under special circumstances.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Chapter 172 of the series, Class 1-A is preparing for their showcase for the festival. Every one has a role to play, and it’s all focused on a live band performance featuring vocals from Jirou. While Izuku is off training with All Might to develop a new technique (focusing all of his strength on one focal point and releasing it instantly to create a blast of air pressure), Eri appears at the academy with Mirio and Aizawa.

When Mirio and Izuku met with Eri in the hospital last chapter, Eri had been saying she felt guilty over their getting hurt, but Mirio told her not to worry and smil. Izuku then realized that she’s still in the psychological grasp of her father Chisaki.

Wanting to help save her somehow, Izuku asked Aizawa if she can come to their culture festival now that her quirk erasing power has subsided. Mirio finally convinced her to come by saying there might be candy apples (as apples are her favorite fruit) that would be even sweeter than apples.

If you are eagerly waiting for season 3 of the series, it recently revealed a new trailer teasing the season as well as an image teasing the season during its official announcement. Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc. If that’s not enough, why not lookup Horikoshi’s original one-shot Barrage?

Along with season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.