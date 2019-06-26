This My Hero Academia Fan-Video Imagines One Epic Pro Hero Battle

While My Hero Academia continues to blaze across televisions with its upcoming fourth season and in movie theaters with another feature length film coming later this year, it’s almost surprising that we have yet to hear any rumblings about a live action Hollywood adaptation. Some fans decided to beat the west coast to the punch by creating an MHA adaptation of their own that they released to fans on Youtube, that definitely exudes a “Plus Ultra” style!

Reddit User Atheris shared the video with fellow My Hero Academia fans, introducing the world to the newest fictional UA Academy located in Los Angeles, California:

One of the many strengths that My Hero Academia touts is its, literally, bone crunching fight scenes. Midoriya and All Might’s abilities have them throwing out country smashing punches against villains that are able to take them with ease. Wheter All Might was facing off against All For One or Midoriya was tearing apart his limbs in the battle against the League of Villains’ Muscular, the fights are hot and heavy and this is taken into account by this fan film from RivenX3i.

Its clear that the characters in this fan film are at the very least taking nods from Midoriya and Bakugo, with Deku attempting to stop the faux-Bakugo from stealing someone’s wallet. Bouncing around at super sonic speeds, switching places with his backpack, our hero manages to take down the villain with a nod to All Might through a well placed keychain. Considering the ingenuity and care taken in creating this video, we certainly wouldn’t mind seeing more from these creators in the future.

What do you think of this My Hero Academia fan video? Would you like to see a spin-off series that followed the students at a fictional Los Angeles UA Academy? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.