Dragon Ball Super Star Joins My Hero Academia Season 4

With a ton of new heroes appearing this season in My Hero Academia, each of these fresh arrivals to the super heroic franchise need an English voice to help bring them to life in the English dub of the fourth season. Such is the case with the professional hero of Fat Gum, the brand new mentor for the hero Kirishima who patrols the streets under the moniker of Red Riot. The morbidly obese hero has an interesting secret in relation to his quirk and has been brought to life thanks to voice acting veteran, and Dragon Ball Super star, Kyle Herbert.

Funimation shared the news via their Official Twitter Account, revealing that Fat Gum would be brought to life via the English dub thanks in part to the voice of Dragon Ball Super’s Gohan, Kyle Herbert, who has years of experience in voicing some of the most popular anime characters around:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Better have a snack ready. The BMI Hero has arrived!@kylehebert joins the My Hero Academia cast as the English voice of Fat Gum! #PLUSULTR4 pic.twitter.com/quppM8vbXg — Funimation (@FUNimation) November 16, 2019

Herbert himself hasn’t just provided voices for the Dragon Ball franchise but has also spread his wings into several other series, including, but limited to, the likes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, Naruto, Gurren Lagen, Bleach, and Blue Exorcist to name a few.

Fat Gum will have an extremely important role to play in this season of My Hero Academia, attempting to show Kirishima the ropes in his quest to become a professional hero, as well as lending a much needed hand to the heroes of UA Academy in their upcoming fight against Overhaul and the Yakuza. His quirk of “Fat Absorption” makes him a threat to be dealt with and will display in some uncommon ways as the fourth season progresses.

What did you think of Kyle Herbert’s interpretation of Fat Gum with the most recent episode? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.