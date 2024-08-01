My Hero Academia Finale Countdown Drops New Art of Bakugo, Deku

My Hero Academia is ending in just a few days and the superhero shonen franchise is taking the opportunity to reflect on some of the biggest moments in the lives of Class 1-A. Throughout the manga, we have witnessed Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo go from bitter rivals to the best of friends. Now that their relationship has solidified in the epilogue arc of the manga, the beloved anime franchise has created new art to highlight the past of the two former rivals. With the final chapter releasing shortly, this art might bring some tears to the eyes of My Hero Academia fans.

Warning. If you want to avoid spoilers for My Hero Academia’s epilogue arc, turn back now as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. As we witnessed during the final fight against Shigarkai and All For One, Bakugo once again came close to death. Luckily, thanks to some quick thinking from Edgeshot, Murder God Dynamight’s heart was remade after it was destroyed by Shigaraki. In the final fight against All For One himself, Bakugo was directly responsible for landing the final blow against the demon lord and in doing so, took a major evil player off the board to solidify Hero Society’s future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deku x Bakugo: One More Time

As My Hero Academia counts down to its final chapter, the latest art focuses on some of the biggest moments that anime fans witnessed between Deku and Dynamight. Despite Bakugo’s early bullying of the One For All inheritor, Midoriya was always more than willing to help out his bully if the need arose. Thanks to Deku’s endearing spirit, the pair have forged a newfound respect for one another that is sure to continue into the final chapter.

https://x.com/myheroacademia/status/1818662911398518999

While My Hero Academia’s manga is ending, the anime still has some big things ahead of it. On top of the seventh season continuing to follow the final fight, the fourth film of the franchise is hitting Japanese theaters this week. North American fans will have to wait a little while to see My Hero Academia: You’re Next, as it is set to hit the West this October.

Want to see how the story ends for Bakugo and Deku? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on UA Academy and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.