My Hero Academia: Toga and Ochaco Reunite for Finale Countdown

My Hero Academia will close its epic journey in less than a week. On August 5, the world will watch as series creator Kohei Horikoshi bring the manga to an end. This week, the team behind My Hero Academia is gearing up for the finale with a special countdown, and its latest update brings Ochaco and Toga together again.

As you can see below, the new countdown sketch puts Toga center stage with Ochaco. The two girls may have a complicated history, but as My Hero Academia fans know, they have more in common than you’d think. In another universe, Ochaco is confident she could have been best friends with Toga, and this sketch reflects on that promise.

After all, we can see Ochaco in her suit looking forward while Toga is posed in the background. The villain is dressed in her usual costume complete with blades and vials. When Toga and Ochaco first met amid the Training Camp arc, it would put things lightly to say it was on sight. Toga was enamored by Ochaco’s love for Izuku, and over the months, the girls would encounter one another several times.

Of course, the final act of My Hero Academia put the duo under a whole new lens. Toga and Ochaco faced off against one another while Deku made his stand against Shigaraki. It was there Ochaco and Toga finally leveled with one another. At their core, it became apparent that Toga just wanted someone to find them lovable, and Ochaco knew the villain was worth loving. Sadly, the fight ended with Toga sacrificing her life to save Ochaco. The emotional climax brought the enemies closer than anyone saw coming, so this latest countdown sketch has readers tearing up.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia ahead of its finale, you have a few days left to catch up. The manga can be found on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of My Hero Academia below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

