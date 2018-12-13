‘My Hero Academia’ Funko Collector Box Unveils Two Exclusive Figures

My Hero Academia has it made when it comes to merchandise. The anime has become one of the industry’s top, allowing it to make serious bank on everything from DVD sales to pencil pouches. Now, one very exclusive collector’s set for My Hero Academia is about to go live, and it has a couple items die-hard fans are going to need.

After all, Baby Izuku is about to get his own Funko Pop figure, and fans are not okay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to Popcultcha, the Australian retailer has let fans in on a little secret. The company will be releasing an exclusive collector’s box for My Hero Academia next spring, and it features two brand-new Funko figures any fan will fight for.

As you can see above, the mighty box will include two exclusive figures of Izuku Midoriya and Enji Todoroki respectively. The first shows the green-haired hero as a child dressed in his favorite All Might onesie. With his hands balled into fists, Baby Izuku looks ready to save the world, and his adorable hood will make fans worldwide go aww.

As for Enji, the Pro Hero looks terrifying with his Funko figure. Endeavor is seen in full costume with his arms crossed, and his eyes are narrowed just so. The look is only made worse as Endeavor is spouting flames from all over, making him one of Japan’s most untouchable heroes ever.

This exclusive set will also come with a few other Funko goodies. A Bakugo keychain will be included along with an All Might pen topper and enamel pin featuring Shoto Todoroki. All of these items are packed in a vibrant yellow box and will run fans just under $45. However, any buyer will have to front a shipping fee as Popcultcha is located in Australia… and that’s not all. Currently, this item has restricted shipping which will make it unavailable to fans in the USA or Canada. There is no word on whether that restriction will be lifted one day soon, but fans are keeping their fingers crossed the February 2019 release will open itself up to North American collectors shortly.

So, would you be willing to splurge on this box? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.