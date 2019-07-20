My Hero Academia Teases Exclusive Toga Funko Pop Reveal

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is on top of the world this year as not only has the manga celebrated five strong years of its run in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, the anime will be returning for a fourth season, and the franchise will be releasing its second movie outing later this year. So that means that merchandise from the franchise will be releasing at a steady rate, and that definitely includes Funko‘s line of ultra-popular Funko Pop collectible figures.

My Hero Academia already has a few characters that have made their Funko Pop debuts, but it seems the latest will be one of the most requested villains in the entire roster.

New AAA anime exclusive (possibly Toga) pop can be preordered on archonia. Will also be available at other stores soonhttps://t.co/VjHdw9QwDk pic.twitter.com/0XTCCsfBp6 — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) July 18, 2019

As spotted by @FunkoPopHunters on Twitter, a new exclusive Himiko Toga is being teased for a release later this year. The current window, which is still unconfirmed, has it releasing between September and October. If the silhouette is anything to go by, Toga will be sporting her full villain costume which includes her standard school uniform but with the additional of her blood sucking gear. This was the look fans got an eyeful of during Season 3 of the series, so it will definitely be a strong addition to the current My Hero Academia Funko line-up.

Himiko Toga’s presence in the series really kicked into high gear in the third season of the series, and fans have been drawn to the kooky villain ever since. She started to show more layers to her desires and personality as the third season came to a close (especially with the Hero License arc), and fans will see even more of Toga in the fourth season of the series coming our way on October 12th.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.