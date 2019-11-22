My Hero Academia Now Selling Funko Pops of Metallic Todoroki, Hitoshi Shinso

Funko Pops are just about everywhere you look, and they cover dozens if not hundreds of series. From actress to athletes and more, the company has put out tons of figures. As you can guess, anime jumped on board the craze by licensing out figure deals, and My Hero Academia is benefiting in a big way. So if you are looking for a few new vinyls, then we’ve got the deal for you.

Today, Amazon went live with a special deal for a new Funko. The piece is an exclusive one to the website and gives Shoto Todoroki a big makeover. The metallic variant spruces up one of Todoroki’s previous Funko Pops, and the shading looks pretty perfect.

If you want to nab the piece, you can do so for just under $20 USD. Amazon says the figure will be in stock on November 27, so fans can expect the hero-in-training to arrive at their door just after Thanksgiving.

For those stocked up on Todoroki merchandise, there is another My Hero Academia figure going live. Today, it was announced Hitoshi Shinso is getting a vinyl. The figure is exclusive to GameStop and is available for pre-order right now. It is expected to shit at the beginning of next year, so fans can nab this hopeful hero as an early holiday gift to themselves. It will run you about $12 to buy, so you can work out your budgeting from there.

Will you be adding either of these figures to your collection? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.

