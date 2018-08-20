‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Major Pro Hero With Big Exam Twist

Midoriya and Class 1-A have begun the Rescue Exercise of the Provisional Hero License Exam on My Hero Academia, and the end of the episode introduced a wild twist in a simulated villain attack by pro hero Gang Orca.

As a better way to prepare heroes, and license only those who are ready to deal with the new state of villainy, a new variation on the rescue exercise was introduced with the explicit intention of making things tougher.

When Gang Orca appears, he states its to test their hero skill of being able to multi-task and rescue injured while fighting off villains. But why Gang Orca specifically? During the attack on Kamino Ward in the fight with All For One, he was one of the pro-heroes called to the scene.

His strength has made him the current Number 10 Pro-Hero in Japan, but he’s also hilariously third in “heroes who look like villains.” He and his “henchman” begin attacking, and even Aizawa and Ms. Joke are completely thrown for a loop by this twist.

What was originally an exercise in which they were supposed to be rescuing injured civilians (portrayed by a hilarious group of professionals), now is a test of whether or not they would fight or protect.

This aggressive shift makes for a great debut for Gang Orca, who’s going to fight even harder as the test continues. But the shift in the test makes a lot of sense as now that All Might is no longer around, and even the students are still feeling the effects of Hero Killer Stain, this is leaving the world of heroes in a peculiar place.

Society’s beginning to question the pro-heroes place, and it’s only going to get even harder as they’re going to be expected to still protect as the level of unrest and number of villains only grows from here.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.