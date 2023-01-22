My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Celebrates Gentle's Return

Over the years, My Hero Academia has dropped its share of emotional cliffhangers, and they never get any easier to swallow. From overdue reunions to major reveals, the series has done it all, and it just did so once again. This time, My Hero Academia has fans tearing up over a character's awaited comeback, and it proves villains shouldn't be written off as lost causes.

And why is that? Well, Gentle Criminal is back, and he is anything but a criminal now. Chapter 378 revisited the villain out of nowhere this week, and Gentle is now working with the heroes to save the world.

#MHA378 *bangs on table and chants at the top of my lungs*



Gentle! Gentle! GENTLE! GENTLE! GENTLEEEEEEEEE!😭 pic.twitter.com/G4d9anpBKj — Kendra~🌻🍂 (@Delightful_Nerd) January 22, 2023

As readers can see, the reveal comes when Izuku needs help the most. U.A. High School is falling from the sky with Shigaraki in tow. Despite a win with La Brava, the structure is shown plummeting, but it is saved midair by Gentle. The former villain makes a massive air trampoline to cushion the building, and Gentle's inner monologue is enough to make any fan cry.

"Tell me boy! Do you once again find yourself fighting for the joy of others," Gentle asks himself as he watches Izuku from afar. "On that fateful day, I only wished to save someone who'd fallen. Yes, to be of service to others was my hope!"

Of course, Izuku tears up after he sees Gentle, and he's not the only villain in reform eager to help out. La Brava was the first to appear, and by the end of this chapter, we see Lady Nagant has rejoined the fight. At last, Izuku is showing the world what kind of good a hero can do when they level with the villains society has written off. So if All For One wasn't nervous about the boy before, well – he should be now.

