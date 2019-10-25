My Hero Academia Reveals Hawks’ Actual Name

Following the “retirement” of All Might in My Hero Academia, the rankings of professional heroes changed quite a bit. With Endeavor now considered to be the top hero in the world, the number two spot has been filled with the winged wonder that is Hawks. Though he has yet to be officially introduced in the anime, outside of a brief appearance in the trailer of the second My Hero Academia film, Heroes Rising, Hawks is still making his presence known in the franchise. Now, the true name for Hawks has been revealed!

Twitter User AitaikiMochi shared the revelation that Hawks true name is Takami Keigo, with his identity holding a clever easter egg to his super heroic identity:

**HAWK’S REAL NAME SPOILERS**

His name is 鷹見啓悟 Takami Keigo The etymology is:

鷹 Hawk

見 See

啓 Enlighten

悟 Awareness — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) October 4, 2019

So what is Hawks up to right now? Again, while he currently isn’t appearing the anime, he has a big role to play in the manga for My Hero Academia. Currently going undercover within the Paranormal Liberation Front, Hawks is attempting to bring down the organization from the inside, while learning just how dangerous the group has become now that it is being led by the League of Villains’ leader, Shigaraki. With over 100,000 villains counting as members, the heroes are going to have their hands full when the conflict begins four months from now.

Though Hawks’ situation isn’t known by the hero community at large, he has been trying to convey the message of the threat behind the “Front”. Slipping Endeavor a coded message, Hawks has revealed the true danger behind the villainous organization and set up a confrontation between the heroes and villains to take place in four months time.

As the number two hero, Hawks, though young, is an experienced professional hero and has the ability to move insanely fast through the air. Hawks’ feathers can also be used as knives considering how sharp they are.

What do you think of Hawks’ real name? Do you think Hawks will be making an appearance in the fourth season of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.