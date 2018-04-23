‘My Hero Academia’ Gets Killer ‘Spawn’ Makeover

My Hero Academia may have started its explosive third season, but fans still remember one villain that made a major impact on the series in the second season: Hero Killer Stain. With a violent path and cool design, it’s no wonder the villain has become so popular.

Hero Killer Stain is so well designed, in fact, he looks perfect on replacing Spawn on the cover of Spawn‘s first issue.

Stain the hero killer from #BNHA , based on #Spawn #1 cover. Sorry for the slow updates, but as John Wick said “I’m starting to think that I’m back” pic.twitter.com/1EE7tj9Isc — NKN (@frecuenciankn) April 23, 2018

Artist @frecuenciankn shared an amazing rendition of My Hero Academia’s Hero Killer Stain in the same iconic pose Spawn took on the cover Image Comics’ first released issue of Spawn. It’s an especially great argument for My Hero Academia as it’s a series with characters that could fit perfectly within Spawn’s darker aesthetic, and could even brandish all sorts of superhero covers.

Todd McFarlane’s Spawn is getting a live-action film project as well. Although the film has no release date, the film will reportedly begin production in May. In a late January interview with ComicBook.com’s Jim Viscardi, McFarlane broke the news his reboot has begun the casting process.

“We just officially the other day had our first casting meeting, and so what that means for anyone listening today is with the final script we’re going to start sending that into Hollywood to actually go pick up the cast members,” McFarlane said.

The titular character will not be in the film much as well, but instead use every appearance to punctuate a moment much like the shark in Jaws, showing up “at the opportune time to make the movie worthwhile.”

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.