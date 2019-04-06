‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Spot Dark Hero Killer Stain Easter Egg

My Hero Academia fans are currently waiting on the fourth season of the series, and a good way to pass the time is to look back on some of the series’ greatest foes over the past few seasons. One that still has managed to keep his strong impression despite being defeated is Hero Killer Stain as no villain has yet to match the same kind of wild brutality. Fans are still even finding more of his victims hidden in the anime series.

As My Hero Academia fan Direnta shared on Reddit, Hero Killer Stain’s victims were actually hidden in some of the crowd shots of the anime series making for one of the series’ darkest Easter Eggs in the anime yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Direnta shared the above screenshot noting three particularly unique designs in one of the crowd shots during the second season’s Sports Festival, and later on, these same designs are labeled as some of Hero Killer Stain’s victims in a newspaper. There is some debate over this particular Easter Egg as it does not quite match up with the timeline of the series as Stain was already running roughshod through Hosu at the time of the Sports Festival.

Not only this, the anime series often features many of its own flavors and flourishes to the series over the course of its run. Not only was Ms. Joke notably spotted in a crowd shot during the same season (long before her official introduction into the anime), and the series’ third season features an opening theme with completely original anime designs showing up but never quite making it into the Hero License Exam arc themselves. But either way, this is just another way to show Hero Killer Stain’s brutality.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated returns of the year. Season 3 left the series on quite a few cliffhangers, so fans will be there day one to see what comes next. The series will be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!