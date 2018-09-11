‘My Hero Academia’ Introduces A Hero License Exam Twist

My Hero Academia has completed the Hero License Exam arc of the series, and although the stakes were high in the moment it seems there was a larger plan in place for the future world of heroes.

When it was revealed who passed and failed the exam, there was a twist revealing that it’s not all doom and gloom for those who fail.

Fans were shocked when they learned that Todoroki, Bakugo, and Shiketsu’s Yoarashi were among those who didn’t pass the exam at the top of the latest episode of the series. While they were considerably bummed, the Hero Association let them know straight away that they still had a chance to earn their licenses within the next three months.

The twist of the Hero License Exam revealed that the 100 examinees that passed onto the second phase were all going to be considered for their licenses regardless if they passed this time. Because of the new policy to develop as many new heroes as possible in order to make up for the power vacuum left by All Might’s retirement, those who failed the exam still have the chance to earn their licenses as long as they take a few months worth of supplementary lessons on top of their regular studies.

Wanting to emphasize the feeling of unity among the future heroes, the Hero Association feels like more recruits than ever will be necessary to ease the fears of society. Without the Symbol of Peace that they have been relying on until now, there will be an even larger villainous presence that springs from the unease.

So although Todoroki, Bakugo, and Yoarashi are upset that they’ll be behind their classmates in terms of development, they still have the chance to catch up and won’t have to wait another year before getting the chance to earn their Provisional Licenses too.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.