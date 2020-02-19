My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Overcomes First Film’s Box Office

My Hero Academia launched its second feature film last December, Heroes Rising, and it’s been making its way through theaters in Japan for the last few months. But it’s admittedly been an upward climb for the box office totals that have been struggling to capture the same audience that the first film, Two Heroes, did. But with its ninth week of release, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has finally surpassed the domestic box office gross of its predecessor with an additional 50 million yen over the last weekend, and over 100 million yen than Two Heroes’ total.

According to a new report compiled by Crunchyroll, Heroes Rising‘s current domestic box office total is now 1.73 billion yen, and it’s officially 100 million yen more than Two Heroes‘ domestic total back in 2018. Released across 300 theaters in Japan last December, Heroes Rising‘s original opening weekend came in less impressive than the first film.

But it seems like word of mouth has carried this new film especially well over the course of the last few weeks with 4DX screenings and the like. It became the seventh highest grossing film across Japan last year, and now it’s preparing to launch across to other regions. Funimation will be bringing My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising to the United States and Canada on February 26th with a full English subtitle and English dub release.

Directed by Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed the four seasons of the anime and first movie, the film also features new with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi, with Yosuke Kuroda providing the script, Yuki Hayashi composing the music for the new film, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi contributing new character designs. Such as with the first film, Two Heroes, Horikoshi also acts as creative supervisor.

The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class 1-A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

