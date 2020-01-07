My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Dominates Japanese Box Office

My Hero Academia recently debuted its second big feature film effort, Heroes Rising, in Japan, and not surprisingly it’s been doing pretty well in the box office thus far. The second film took a big risk in the fact that it’s adapting events long after where the current season of the anime is, and it looks like it paid off as it’s gotten plenty of support from fans in Japan thus far. According to new box office reports (as pulled together by Crunchyroll), My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is now sitting at fourth place with its third week out.

That’s nothing to scoff at, for sure, but the real milestone comes in its actual earnings as Heroes Rising has crossed 1.1 billion yen (about $10 million USD). Crunchyroll notes that this box office total is 88.7 percent of the first three week gross for My Hero Academia‘s first film, Two Heroes. The second film seems to be struggling to catch up to the earnings of the first film, however.

Opening in over 300 theaters in Japan on December 20th last year, the film took the third spot in the box office. It seems to be maintaining this pace, but it’s currently looking like it won’t pass up Two Heroes’ original domestic gross of 1.72 billion yen. But at least it’s managing to maintain its standing among competitors like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Frozen 2.

Soon it will be factoring its worldwide box office totals as Funimation has confirmed that they will be bringing the film to the United States and Canada sometime later this year. There’s currently no concrete release date, but we were given an “early 2020” release window with the first announcement so it’s most likely not long from now!

The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class 1-A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is directed by Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed the four seasons of the anime and first movie, with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi, Yosuke Kuroda provided the script, Yuki Hayashi composed the music for the new film, and like the first film, series creator Kohei Horikoshi contributed new character designs and acts as creative supervisor.

