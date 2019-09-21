New My Hero Academia Promo Hypes Up Heroes Rising Movie

My Hero Academia is shaping up to end 2019 with a bang as not only the anime series returning for its hugely anticipated fourth season, but it will also be releasing its second big movie effort dubbed My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. This new film is exciting for a number of reasons, but one of the biggest draws is seeing how Midoriya and the other young heroes will face off against one of the strongest villains yet without the help of All Might that fans were able to witness in the first film, Two Heroes.

To better emphasize that Midoriya and the others will be on their own, the official Twitter account for the upcoming film shared a new promo visual for Heroes Rising that depicts Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki as kids also trying to grow in the shadows of the former number one hero.

This promo was released in order to celebrate the fact that pre-order tickets will be on sale in Japan beginning next month, and those who purchase them can get one of three special clear files featuring the art seen in this visual. This is a pretty unique look for the new film as previous promos only teased that Midoriya and Bakugo would be involved in the film’s climax, but now it seems that Todoroki will be in the mix as well.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently scheduled to release this December in Japan, but there is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing. The film is officially described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will be directed by Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed the four seasons of the anime and first movie, with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi, Yosuke Kuroda will be providing the script, Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music for the new film, and like the first film, series creator Kohei Horikoshi will be contributing new character designs and acting as creative supervisor.