My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Reveals New Villains, Cast Additions

My Hero Academia‘s second feature film effort will be hitting theaters in Japan in a little over a month from now, and it’s going to be the first film project without the safety net of having All Might around to potentially swoop in and save Midoriya and the others should things go awry. Which means that the terrifying looking villains introduced in the new film are all the more imposing as the students of Class 1-A will be completely on their own for the next big battle to come. Now two more villains have been confirmed for the fray.

The official Twitter account for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising revealed the character designs for two new villains named Mummy and Chimera, and they will be voiced by Kousuke Toriumi and Shunsuke Takeuchi respectively. Check out their character designs below!

Mummy looks imposing enough, and is probably named so due to the highly bandaged look. But even more imposing is Chimera, who seems to be named due to his quirk blending a wolf and alligator together. It’s currently unknown what kind of power set these two will be bringing to the table, but together with the previously confirmed Nine and Slice, Midoriya and the other Class 1-A students will have to work pretty hard in order to win the day this time.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently scheduled to release December 20th in Japan, but there is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing. The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”