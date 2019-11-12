My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Reveals First Premiere Details

My Hero Academia‘s second feature film effort will soon be making its theatrical debut in Japan this December, and that means the rollout for its big premiere has officially begun. We’re going to see more details about what the film’s including over the course of the next few weeks, but it seems that some fans in Japan will be lucky enough to see the new film much earlier than initially expected. My Hero Academia shared new premiere details for Heroes Rising, and a special screening has been announced for December 5th.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will be holding a special premiere screening on December 5th with director Kenji Nagasaki along with members of the voice cast in attendance. The catch, however, is that fans will have to enter a special lottery to try and be one of the lucky 500 to get tickets.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently scheduled to officially release on December 20th in Japan, but there is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing. With this special screening taking place several days before the full premiere, this means fans will have to be aware that spoilers about the new film will be popping up much sooner than originally expected.

The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

The film will be directed by Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed the four seasons of the anime and first movie, with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi, Yosuke Kuroda will be providing the script, Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music for the new film, and like the first film, series creator Kohei Horikoshi will be contributing new character designs and acting as creative supervisor.