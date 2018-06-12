Hulu Adds More ‘My Hero Academia’ Dubbed Episodes

If you’ve been sitting around waiting for Hulu to add more dubbed episodes of My Hero Academia, you can finally rejoice. The streaming service has just made another half season of the English MHA available.

To this point, Hulu has been slowly adding the English dubbed episodes of the series, and Funimation announced this week that the next round of episodes has arrived. Hulu was already streaming the first season and a half of My Hero Academia‘s English dub, in addition to all three seasons, including brand new episodes, in Japanese.

This announcement from Funimation and Hulu means that you can binge the entire second season of MHA in English, without having to switch to the subtitled edition at any point.

Funimation broke the news in a tweet, saying, “My Hero Academia Season 2 Part 2 dubbed episodes are now available on Hulu! Watch these episodes and more on FunimationNOW.”

While it’s been a long wait for Hulu subscribers, FunimationNOW has been streaming the dubbed episodes just after they’ve aired in Japanese. Every Saturday, following the release of the standard (subbed) version of an episode, FunimationNOW will upload an English (dubbed) edition for those who don’t want to read the subtitles. Hulu adds the new episodes each and every week, but only the subbed edition.

The series is now several episodes into its third season, and each installment is available for streaming on FunimationNOW, in Japanse and in English.

Are you all caught up on My Hero Academia? If not, does having the English dubs on Hulu help your Plus Ultra binge? Let us know by dropping a line in the comment section below!

New episodes of My Hero Academia arrive in the U.S. every Saturday on FunimationNOW.