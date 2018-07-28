‘My Hero Academia’ Shows-Off Inasa’s Powerful Quirk

My Hero Academia has demonstrated just how strong the hero students of Shiketsu High School are in the latest episode of the series as not only did Camie present a new threat, but the mysterious Inasa did as well.

Though fans got a hint of how strong Inasa is in the last episode, Inasa showed off his devastating wind quirk that easily gets him to the next stage of the exam.

In the city area of the exam arena, a huge group of examinees are roaming around. Then, a sudden gust of wind kicks up that reveals a giant tornado that’s sucking up all of the examinees’ balls. Shiketsu’s Inasa appears at the center of it, and his Quirk is revealed to be an ability to control gusts of wind.

This powerful Quirk then has him unleash all of the balls and eliminates 120 others in just a matter of seconds. This definitely gets the examiner’s attention, and it should fans as well. Aizawa once discussed Inasa’s strength, as he was someone admitted into U.A. through recommendations (like Yaoyorozu and Todoroki) and even had top marks in all of his entrance exams.

Though, for some reason, Inasa declined going to U.A. and had gone to Shiketsu instead. Now fans saw just how strong Inasa can be as he wiped out a huge crowd of opponents without breaking a sweat or his affirmative attitude during the proceedings.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.