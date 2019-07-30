A Bank Has Gone Viral Over A Hilarious My Hero Academia Reference

These days, it seems harder than ever to reach audiences. The expansion of social media makes it easy to share information, but the task of reeling in consistent consumers is hard. Of course, there are things brands can do to pique curiosity, and one bank in Italy unknowingly did just that rather recently.

After all, one bank put out a promo advertising its services with a poster starring students who looked a eerily like the heroes backing My Hero Academia.

As you can see on Reddit, a fan post a poster which they found online advertising a bank in Italy. As you can see below, four students are seen on the sidewalk running to the bank, but they look just like the leads of My Hero Academia.

To the left, the boy running in a dark gray jacket is clearly Izuku Midoriya while Tenya Iida runs in the back. Ochaco Uraraka is seen charging ahead in an orange vest while Tsuyu Asui bounds ahead with a green jacket on. Fans of My Hero Academia were quick to point out how similar these poses and expressions look to ones housed in key art for My Hero Academia‘s anime. But you don’t need to worry too much!

Why? Well, it turns out the poster has since been pulled from the bank’s website. Users on social media can no longer access the photo online which leaves only cached images of the poster to remind fans of the hilarious piece of My Hero Academia whodunnit. No official comment has been given by either the bank or My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi about the stricken poster, but the piece does have fans wondering. When Izuku does become the World’s Greatest Hero, will he lend his likeness to promo local businesses with a PLUS ULTRA recommendation?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.