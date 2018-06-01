‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Izuku’s No. 1 Fan

When it comes to My Hero Academia, it is hard to out-fanboy Izuku Midoriya. The boy is famous for stanning Pro Heroes, and guys like All Might are way high on the kid’s pedestal. However, it looks like the tables are turning on the Class 1-A kid.

You know, considering Izuku has his own No. 1 fan who went a long way to show his affection.

In the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia, fans learned how much of a fan Kota really is of Izuku. The two met during the “Forest Training Camp” arc and got off to a bad start. With Kota despising all things hero, the kid brushed aside Izuku with a punch to where the sun don’t shine. But, by that arc’s end, Kota came to realize what true heroes really were thanks to Izuku.

When the pair reunite in chapter 184, Izuku was very happy to see his little friend. Kota made a surprise comeback when the Wild, Wild Pussycats came to visit UA Academy, and Mandalay’s nephew tagged along. Izuku was quick to greet Kota and thank the kid for the letter he sent, leaving a brusque Kota to brush away the praise.

So, leave it to Mandalay to rat out her fanbody nephew.

With a subtle point, the Pro Hero shows Izuku that Kota is rocking the exact same shoes Izuku does. “He picked it himself. ‘It’s gotta be red,’ he said.”

Unsurprisingly, Kota tries to talk his way out of the embarrassment he feels, but Izuku is too far enamored at this point. The hero-in-training simply says the two match now, and Kota is left to share a shaky smile with Izuku in return. Honestly, how else would a kid react when their hero compliments them on their new kicks?

