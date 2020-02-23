My Hero Academia Teases Izuku’s Next One For All Attack

My Hero Academia‘s Shie Hassaikai arc ended with a battle that will most likely eclipse the remaining events of the fourth season as Izuku Midoriya did the impossible and was able to tap into 100 percent of his One For All powers. But he was only able to do so with the help of Eri, whose powerful quirk was able to rewind all of the damage 100 percent of that power did to his body. But that doesn’t mean Izuku hasn’t made major strides with this power without Eri’s help. In fact, fighting Overhaul brought him to a new milestone.

As he fought against Overhaul with very little options as to what to do without the help of Mirio Togata, Sir Nighteye, and the other heroes, Midoriya was able to tap into 20 percent of his Full Cowling with One For All’s power. And that major milestone means that he’s now able to practice using his next attack, utilizing air pressure for long distance fights.

When talking to All Might about how he’s progressing with One For All with Episode 82 of the series, All Might reveals to him that he’s actually going to give off waves of air pressure with each new attack at 20 percent of his power. The only downside to this is that Izuku’s body is constantly in pain, and he can’t keep up 20 percent of its use for long.

So in order to practice long distance attacks focusing this air pressure, Izuku now has to practice honing in 20 percent of his power on one single body point (his fingers) and expelling his entire limit in that one small area in a super tight window of time. He decides to focus on training his fingers as he can move them with the most precision in that tight of time. He manages to launch a small air burst with this move once, but it’s clear that with training it will only get stronger.

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.