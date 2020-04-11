My Hero Academia Crossover Lets Camie Channel Her Inner JoJo

My Hero Academia has dozens of aspiring heroes that make up the classes of UA Academy, as well a number of students from Shiketsu High School, and the series has recently slammed into the strange anime of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by having one fan artist drawing Shiketsu student Camie in the Hirohiko Araki style! With Camie’s school uniform, as well as the other students at her school’s, looking amazingly similar to the one that is worn by Jotaro Kujo during JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders and so this anime artwork that fuses the two franchises definitely makes sense!

With each hero having a “Quirk” that allows them to access unique powers that can help in their crime fighting and civilian saving careers, Camie has a unique power set of her own that has helped her stick out from the other supporting characters of My Hero Academia. Camie first “appeared” during the Provisional Hero License Exam, though it later turned out to be Toga of the League of Villains in disguise, and she later revealed her powers making up for her failure the first time around. With the Quirk of Glamour, Camie herself is able to blow out a shiny cloud of air that allows her to create an illusion of whatever she wishes anyone within its range to see. It is definitely a power that you could easily see applied to a Stand in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure!

Reddit Artist ScacChan shared this amazing fusion of Camie and Jotaro Kujo from their respective series of My Hero Academia and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, proving that anime series can have a lot more in common than we had previously known:

Camie recently passed her Provisional License Hero Exam alongside Bakugo and Todoroki, with the group of aspiring heroes being given the unique challenge of taking control of a class of rowdy, uncontrollable toddlers, the unique hero has clearly been putting in the effort to become a professional hero herself. While she didn’t have the biggest of roles in Season Four, we hope that the future will be a bright one for Camie and her fellows students that make up Shiketsu high!

