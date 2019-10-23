Katy Perry Shows Love to My Hero Academia with Special Fan-Art

When you’re as famous as Katy Perry, it is hard to avoid the public eye. The pop star has been upping her visibility as of late in order to promote her new music releases, and Perry’s fans haven’t stopped singing her praises. Of course, the singer has done her best to show the fandom love in the wake of such support, and Perry just made one fan’s day along the way thanks to a special post.

Oh, and don’t forget! That post she made? It just so happens to show big love to My Hero Academia just weeks after the anime made its season four debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Instagram, Perry shared a piece of fan-art which Twitter user Startboii drew up. The artist co-opted My Hero Academia to honor their favorite pop stars with a collection called My Pop Academia. In the past, Startboii has imagined over singers as Pro Heroes, but Perry was so enamored with her avatar that she shared it with the world.

Y AAAAL MY IDOL SHARED THE DRAWING I DID FOR HEE

YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW HAPPY I AM@katyperry forever and always 😭😭😭😭❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/GIHd9VMPqE — Startboii (@Startboii1) October 21, 2019

As you can see above, the original artwork imagines Perry using My Hero Academia‘s classic style. The colorful aesthetic sees the heroine rocking long blonde hair with various outfits. In one look, Perry is wearing a multicolored body suit with star graphics and stripes. The other outfit sees the Pro Hero rocking a helmet along with orange pants, a leather jacket, and a crop top with one plunging neckline.

According to the artist, Perry has been gifted with a special quirk known as Fireworks. Much like in the artist’s music video for “Firework” years ago, fans believe this quirk allows Perry to launch fireworks from her body, and such explosive power would work for a Pro Hero. If Bakugo can make his explosions work on the battlefield, then there is no telling how useful Perry could make her power with a bit of fine tuning.

Do you approve of his Pro Hero makeover? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.