‘My Hero Academia’ Teases Intense New Red Riot Figure

My Hero Academia has got more merchandise under its belt than ever before, and there is so much left to go. Month after month, toys based on the superhero series continue to drop, and it turns out November will mark a big month for die-hard Kirishima fans.

You know, since the hero is ready to get a brand-new figure, and it will focus on Kirishima’s Pro Hero hopes.

Recently, fans started to buzz when My Hero Academia confirmed its plans for a new Kirishima figure. The brand is set to release a figurine called ‘Age of Heroes — Red Riot’, and it will feature Kirishima in all his Pro Hero gear.

🚨🚨RED ALERT! ANOTHER KIRISHIMA FIGURINE HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED CALLED AGE OF HEROES -RED RIOT- OUT IN NOVEMBER 2019!!! 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/cPVXkHdVQU — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) April 26, 2019

At this time, no information has been released on the figure save for its name and release window. The Red Riot collectible will be released in November 2019, so fans can enjoy the statue just ahead of the holiday season. However, fans are excited to get a sweet new figure of My Hero Academia‘s manliest student in all his heroic glory, and this Age of Heroes newcomer promises to deliver in a big way.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

