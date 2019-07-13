My Hero Academia Cosplay Impressively Genderbends Kirishima’s Unbreakable Form

Kohei Horikoshi My Hero Academia‘s wide variety of heroes and villains has made it the perfect source of inspiration for artists to bring to life through cosplay. Now that the manga series has been running for five years, there have been even more variations on the already existing characters introduced too. One of the most popular updates to the characters has been Kirishima’s Unbreakable form.

This form will soon be making its way to the anime in the fourth season, but this genderbent cosplay puts a slick and impressive new spin on Kirishima’s Unbreakable hero look. Check it out below!

Red Riot Unbreakable 💥💣 Cosplay made entirely by me ! Gear Pattern: @Iwoodcosplay

Also crediting: @TwinCosplay for being a huge inspiration on the mask/overall design❤ pic.twitter.com/O8jzgNdSXi — 🌙 Sami Bess ⭐ (@zerosuitsami) July 8, 2019

Cosplay Artist @zerosuitsami (who you can find on Twitter here) shared this fierce genderbent take on Kirishima’s Unbreakable form, and there’s definitely a lot of work that went into putting this together. Along with the gear design and mask bringing a cool new take on Kirishima’s hero costume to life, there’s also a stone arm representing Kirishima’s Unbreakable power.

Though the form has yet to come to life in full in the anime, there’s a hope that it will look just as cool as this cosplay! Here’s another look at @zerosuitsami’s Kirishima work below:

MORE of my Kirishima cosplay ~ 🔥💥 The armor/gear, helmet, rock arm is made from eva foam by me. I used @yayahan fabric for the *clothing* pieces ! Gear Pattern: @lorentz_iwood

Also crediting: @twiincosplay for being a huge inspiration on the mask/overall design❤ pic.twitter.com/lcCJ9Ddum2 — 🌙 Sami Bess ⭐ (@zerosuitsami) July 9, 2019

It won’t be long before fans see more of Kirishima, and this new form, in action as My Hero Academia will be returning for its highly anticipated fourth season on October 12th. The anime will adapt the events of the Shie Hassakai arc, which sees a greater focus put on Kirishima and a few other Class 1-A students during their first full Internships as provisionally licensed heroes. This arc will see new heroes, new villains, and all new set pieces as everything explodes.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.