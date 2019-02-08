‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Becomes First Foreigner to Win Korean Comic Award

My Hero Academia has quickly become a huge hit in Japan since its was first launched in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014, but the series has found even greater success in outside territories. Not surprisingly, the series has been huge in the United States as well.

The series has been huge in Korea as well, and now series creator Kohei Horikoshi has been awarded with the “2018 Manga Creator Award” in South Korea. The first foreigner to accomplish such a feat.

Revealed on the series’ official Twitter account, Horikoshi was awared the “2018 Manga Creator Award” from Seoul Media Comics, which publishes My Hero Academia in South Korea. The award is given to the most active creators of the year, and Horikoshi is the first creator outside of the country to win the award.

As fans can see in the tweet above, the award is a nice piece of display crystal along with a fancy golden key. For as how big of a hit My Hero Academia has been lately, it’s no wonder Horikoshi has made a name for himself in such a big way. Fans are currently waiting for the series to make its anime return later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2019 overall.

It’s hard to blame fans for their eagerness as the third season of the series ended on a major cliffhanger with the introduction with the Big 3, new Pro-Heroes like Nighteye, and new villains like Overhaul, and each of these new elements coalesce in big ways over the next arc of the series.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

