My Hero Academia Creator Preps Hawks for War in New Sketch

When it comes to manga, Kohei Horikoshi has nothing to prove. The artist has been in the game for more than a decade, and nearly 10 years ago, they made it big with My Hero Academia. These days, the manga is nearing its end, and the My Hero Academia anime is halfway through season eight. So to mark its latest successes, Horikoshi just gifted fans a special sketch of Hawks.

As you can see below, the artwork brings Hawks to life in clear detail, and fans are already buzzing over the piece. Horikoshi posted the Hawks tribute with a reminder to check out My Hero Academia on TV, but let's face it – fans are not about to forget it is on. These days, the anime is tied up with a big war, and it has put All For One back on the battlefield.

Clearly, Hawks has played a big role in My Hero Academia for ages at this point, and he just had a big moment in the anime. While Shoto and Dabi went against one another in battle, Endeavor made his stand against All For One with Hawks. For months now, Hawks has been tangled with villains, and his fight with All For One stands as the culmination of his work. And if you are caught up with season eight, you will know how Hawks' showdown with All For One has gone.

If you aren't caught up with the anime, it is easy to catch up. You can find the My Hero Academia simulcast on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more info, you can read its official synopsis below:s

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

