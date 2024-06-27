My Hero Academia's Finale Is Coming But the Series May Not Be Over

My Hero Academia will end Deku's story on August 5th, as creator Kohei Horikoshi has confirmed that he is closing the doors on UA Academy. Luckily, the anime still has some major battles to cover as season seven is still in full swing. While season eight might be its last, the shonen superhero series is also planning to hit the silver screen this summer with My Hero Academia: You're Next. The door might be closing on the beloved anime story, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the universe will be completely abandoned if the past is any indication.

While Kohei Horikoshi's work has focused on Deku and Class 1-A fighting against All For One and the various threats facing Hero Society, the young heroes haven't been the only ones that have made up the universe. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes first hit the scene in 2016 and focused on a different part of the anime world. Specifically, it featured vigilantes that fought against villains outside of the professional crime fighting sphere with the likes of Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckle Duster. Another spin-off was My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions, which would bring together UA Academy's finest in tag teams that didn't make the cut of the main series.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia's Future

Horikoshi himself hasn't stated whether he foresees creating a sequel and/or spinoffs to the beloved superhero series, but his love of all things North American comic books could hint at the future of the franchise. With examples like Vigilantes and Team-Up Missions giving other creators their time in the Class 1-A sandbox, perhaps Kohei will allow others to create new stories in the future while taking a well-deserved break.

Another point of note is the idea that the series will continue via the films. In the past, Studio Bones hinted at the idea that the franchise could receive ten movies total, meaning that we'd still have plenty of new stories to look forward to. This would also give Horikoshi far less work to do when weaving future tales.

Want to see where My Hero Academia goes in the future?