Kaiju No. 8 Adds My Hero Academia Star Ahead of Sequel

Kaiju No. 8 has added a major My Hero Academia star to its voice cast ahead of the anime's bright future! Kaiju No. 8 brought the anime's debut season to an end this Spring with Episode 12, and through it put Kafka Hibino through his biggest test yet. While the series began teasing his future as a weapon of the Japan Kaiju Defense Force, it also dropped some big teases for the anime's future itself with the first introduction of a key player we'll meet in full soon enough, First Division Captain Gen Narumi. And he'll be voiced by Koki Uchiyama in the Japanese release.

Uchiyama has voiced characters such as Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia, Toge Inumaki in Jujutsu Kaisen and more, so now he'll be adding his talents to Kaiju No. 8. Uchiyama shared the following comment about joining the anime, "This is Koki Uchiyama, the voice of Gen Narumi. After reading the original story, I found Gen Narumi to be a really interesting character with many different traits, so I kept that in mind during the recording. The episode was very intense, and the recording studio was filled with excitement. I felt that the recording was going well in this great atmosphere. I hope you continue to enjoy both the original Kaiju No. 8 manga and the anime."

Kaiju No. 8: Who is Gen Narumi?

Gen Narumi made a brief appearance in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12, but the First Division Captain (the strongest Captain in the force) actually plays a massive role in the next major arc to come. Kaiju No. 8's anime has announced that a sequel is in the works, but has yet to confirm whether this will be a full Season 2 of the TV anime, film or otherwise. Either way, Narumi will play a role in the anime's future as he will be directly monitoring Kafka as Kaiju No. 8's power will be wielded to help defend against some of the much bigger threats to come.

If you wanted to catch up with Kaiju No. 8's anime in the meantime, you can now find its episodes streaming with Crunchyroll (with the final two English dub episodes launching this July). They tease the anime as such, "In a world plagued by creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in The Defense Force. He makes a promise to enlist with his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Soon, life takes them in separate ways. While employed cleaning up after Kaiju battles, Kafka meets Reno Ichikawa. Reno's determination to join The Defense Force reawakens Kafka's promise to join Mina and protect humanity."