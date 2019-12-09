My Hero Academia Teases Kurogiri’s Shocking True Identity

Warning! Major spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 253 below!

My Hero Academia‘s manga has been laying the groundwork for a huge new war between the heroes and villains, so each new chapter of the series has been full of eye-opening reveals or developments. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi has been filling some major gaps in the general knowledge of the series’ world, and the latest chapter of the series has added a new layer to the mystery of the Nomu creations. Their origins have been largely unknown, but as more is revealed, there are apparently more variations of them than originally expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In fact, Chapter 253 reveals that Kurogiri, the warp quirk villain, is actually a Nomu himself. But is such a different, yet advanced kind of creation that is the results of several quirks morphed together. What’s more shocking, however, is that Kurogiri’s original base quirk is a close match to Aizawa and Present Mic’s old school friend, Oboro Shirakumo.

Chapter 253 of the series sees Aizawa and Present Mic called down to Tartarus as Detective Tsukauchi has made a discovery. Tsukauchi explains how Nomu work once more and emphasizes that they are puppets with multiple quirks fused together and no longer living beings. But that was before they started interrogating Kurogiri.

As he continues to explain, Kurogiri will talk but won’t open up about any information that could endanger the League of Villains. It’s like a switch goes off inside of him. But they soon figured out that Kurogiri’s power is artificial, and is a fusion of multiple quirk factors that started out using Oboro Shirakumo’s as a base. Meaning, this could potentially be Shirakumo’s body completely morphed into a Nomu.

This isn’t confirmed by any means as Shirakumo’s quirk just be the base, but it’s certainly shocking for Aizawa and Present Mic. Shirakumo’s past with the two was recently explored in full in the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off, and it was here that his death was confirmed. But even with his death, it seems that All For One’s research and the Nomu project has reached the poor young hero in some way.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.