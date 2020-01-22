Incredible My Hero Academia Cosplay Recreates Lemillion vs Overhaul Fight

My Hero Academia‘s Shie Hassaikai arc might have come to an end with one of the biggest Deku fights in the entire series thus far, but he was far from the only notable hero to make their mark in the fight against Overhaul and his yakuza group. Deku might have been the one who was able to free Eri from Kai Chisaki’s clutches at the end of the day, but much of the work getting there was done by Mirio Togata. As Lemillion tore his way through Overhaul’s base, he managed to show off both his heroic skills and spirit.

Making his way through the base faster than the other pro heroes thanks to his quirk allowing him to phase through walls blocking the others, he was the first one to take a stand against Overhaul. The resulting fight between the two is one of fans’ favorite scenes of the entire fourth season thus far, and now it’s been brought to life in a cool way with cosplay!

This married artist duo @raptorwithashotgun (who you can find on Instagram here) recreated the cool scene in which Lemillion was able to get a surprise hit on Overhaul thanks to using his quirk. With a cape flowing in the wind and swinging punch before Overhaul even notices he’s there, it’s the punch that launched one of the biggest fights of the season yet. It looks even cooler with full-on cosplay!

This sequence in the anime and original manga series seems like it’d be tough to capture in the real world, but with this great artist duo managing to do just that, now it’s just begging for a real live-action adaptation of this monumental fight! Seeing as how many fans dub this duo as the “real” Lemillion and Overhaul with each of their cosplays, casting agents might want to start scouting here first!

Unfortunately for Mirio Togata, the end of the fight against Overhaul was a lot less glorious than it began. But maybe not all is lost for the bright young hero just yet. What did you think of the Lemillion and Overhaul fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Funimation will also soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America on February 26th.