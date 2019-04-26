My Hero Academia’s Live-Action Bakugo Shares Avengers: Endgame Reaction

My Hero Academia and Marvel’s The Avengers have quite a bit in common as both franchises have heroes that have to constantly fight against larger than life enemies, and their shared traits have made fans cry out for a full crossover in some capacity. While that’s not exactly on the table yet, the franchise have managed to cross paths now that both My Hero Academia’s live-action stage play and Avengers: Endgame are officially released in Japan.

My Hero Academia‘s live-action Bakugo Katsuki, Ryota Kobayashi, saw Avengers: Endgame on its opening day in Japan and has shared his reaction to the film. Spoiler: Kobayashi really enjoyed himself.

According to translations from @aitaikimochii on Twitter, Kobyashi went to see the film in Osaka on its opening morning and shared the following after seeing Avengers: Endgame for himself, “It truly made me believe in heroes. Their presence, all of them were so cool, my tears were overflowing. It was awesome.” So now someone who plays a hero-in-training on stage has shared his glowing review of heroes on the screen!

My Hero Academia‘s live-action stage play, My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” Stage, is now running at the Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka, Japan from April 26-29th. The play is directed by Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi, Hideyuki Nishimori wrote the script, Shunsuke Wada composed the music, and Umebo handled the choreography.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd. My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

