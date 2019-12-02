New My Hero Academia Stage Play Debuts First Promo

My Hero Academia‘s rounding out a pretty stacked 2019. Not only is the manga release of the series wrapping up its fifth year of publication, but the anime series is currently in the middle of its fourth season and a second big feature film production will be premiering in Japan in just a couple of weeks. But the train is nowhere near from stopping as My Hero Academia will be launching its second stage play effort in Japan next Spring. To better prepare fans for the next play coming to Japan in March, the new play debuted its very first promo.

My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” Stage: A True Hero will be running in Tokyo from March 6th next year to the 22nd before moving onto Osaka from March 27th to April 5th. While the story is still largely a mystery, the first promo for the play debuts a few new additions to the cast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

By the looks of this first promo, Midoriya has upgraded his suit and characters such as Hero Killer Stain make their debut. It’s not quite confirmed, but it seems like the second stage play will be adapting the events from the second season. It’s probably where the “A True Hero” subtitle comes from considering killing false heroes was Hero Killer Stain’s whole modus operandi.

The new play will feature Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi returning as director from the first play, Hideyuki Nishimori as scriptwriter, Shunsuke Wada as composer, and Umebo as choreographer. Information about the new cast additions, costumes, and characters will be released over the next few weeks as the play gets closer to release.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.