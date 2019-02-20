‘My Hero Academia’ Goes On One-Week Break

My Hero Academia has become a title fans anticipate every week, but it seems those plans will be shifted soon. The title is about to go on a short break, so fans can plan their reading schedule accordingly.

As a heads up, My Hero Academia will be on break the week of February 25. The delay was confirmed at the end of chapter 217.

“We will be on break next chapter. To be continued in WJ Issue 14,” the series confirmed.

To break that schedule down further, My Hero Academia will return at the start of March. The issue of Weekly Shonen Jump in question will go live on March 4, and Viz Media will post it the day of with an English translation on March 3.

There is no word on what the new chapter will be about, but the manga’s most recent publication did give some hints. Chapter 217 began with Izuku Midoriya doing a training session with Bakugo Katsuki, but the encounter didn’t prove fruitful. Under the eye of All Might, the pair were trying to trigger the new powers housed under One For All, but Izuku could not make them surface.

As the chapter continued, fans were reunited with Eri, and fans learned more about her power. Eraserhead wanted to see if Monoma from Class 1-B could copy her power given his quirk, but the eccentric boy said it failed. Her power has multiple layers to it which Monoma cannot copy.

If all goes well, chapter 218 will show a bit more of Eri as the precious girl continues to recover from her time in captivity. The series has also confirmed Shinso Hitoshi has proven his skill and been approved to enter UA Academy’s Hero Course. There’s a chance fans will learn which class the boy will enter come March, so it’s up to creator Kohei Horikoshi to decide where Shinso will best fit.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.