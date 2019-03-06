‘My Hero Academia’ Revisits Gang Orca, Gale Force, and More

My Hero Academia has been around for several years now, but its age doesn’t make it a rookie. Kohei Horikoshi has crafted a rich world of superheroes to date, and its has lots of characters to back it up. However, its large cast means screen time is hard to come by, but some fan-favorites got their turn just recently.

Thanks to Shueisha, the latest chapter of My Hero Academia went up not long ago, and it was there fans saw some heroes they haven’t seen for awhile. Horikoshi brought back several students and a Pro Hero to liven things up, and it did just the trick.

The whole thing began when Class 1-A started asking after Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki. It turns out the boys had to go take their second Provisional Hero License exam, but they didn’t test alone. They were joined by hopeful heroes Gale Force and others from Shiketsu High School.

Several students featured during the ‘Provisional License’ exam arc can be seen with the Class 1-A heroes. Inasa Yoarashi is front and center as fans expected while Cami Utsushimi stands before him. In the background, a masked hero is seen sporting what looks like a scorpion tale, and they all look ready to fight.

As it turns out, there final exam was rather familiar. The group was tasked with fighting Gang Orca once again, a task first seen during the original exam. Now, these heroes-in-training got to have their rematch, and it turns out the Class 1-A favorites avenged themselves beautifully.

