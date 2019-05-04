My Hero Academia Manga Crosses 22 Million Copies

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia recently celebrated the release of its 23rd volume in Japan, and the series has been celebrating as with this latest release the manga has crossed over the landmark accomplishment of 22 million copies printed. The official Twitter account marked the occasion with a note that the series will be reprinting many of the older volumes as more fans are being drawn to the series every day.

My Hero Academia is only getting more popular ever since it made its debut in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. Last year, the series ended up being the second best-selling manga series with six million copies sold and ending up just under One Piece’s 8 million.

There has never been a more perfect time to pick up the series as My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October. It’s one of the most anticipated returns of the year. If you wanted to check out the manga and read up to where the anime is, you can start from the very beginning of the series up until Chapter 124. This will bring you right up to the start of the big Internship arc, which will be the major focus of the fourth season. Season 3 left the series on quite a few cliffhangers, so fans will be there day one to see what comes next.

The series will be releasing its second big movie later this year as well, so there are plenty of reasons to join in on the fun. My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

