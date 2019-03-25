‘My Hero Academia’ Makes Shocking Villain Identity Reveal

There have been reveals in My Hero Academia which no one saw coming, but it seems the series has outdone itself. The title’s manga put out a new chapter this week, and it has revealed the identity of a once-seen villain no one ever expected to see again.

Or, for that matter, to be a villain in the first place.

Thanks to chapter 221, fans were introduced to a baddie who has been backing All For One and the League of Villains since the start. It all began when Shigaraki went looking for a so-called doctor responsible for the Nomus, and fans were rather shocked when they saw the guy.

While readers weren’t shown a close up of the doctor, they would be amiss to miss the connection between him and the doctor who diagnosed Izuku years ago. In the first chapters of My Hero Academia, fans were shown a flashback of a young Izuku being told by a mustached doctor he has no quirk, and it appears this new doctor may be the very same man.

Currently, All For One’s doctor is going by the name Daruma Ujiko, but he admits it is a pseudonym. The man is a live wire with a very eccentric temper. Though he begrudgingly assists the League of Villains on All For One’s request, Daruma is growing weary. He tells the group it is time to prove itself worthy of his Nomu masterpieces, and fans are desperately curious to learn more about this newcomer’s deranged vision. Clearly, Doruma had plenty to do with All For One’s rise to power, and his apparently tie to Izuku’s past is too juicy to overlook.

