My Hero Academia Reveals How the Fourth One For All Really Died

✖

The latest chapter of My Hero Academia has given readers a veritable onslaught of information when it comes to the Quirk that powered both Midoriya and All Might in One For All, and Kohei Horikoshi has revealed not only the identity of the fourth wielder of this awesome power but also how said powerhouse died. After attaining the Quirk of All For One, each user has had to deal with a bevy of challenges, mostly in the form of One For All and the other villains looking to change the world to benefit themselves, but the Fourth is a different story.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 304, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

The name of the fourth wielder of One For All is Hikage Shinomori and the Quirk he wielded originally was that of "Danger Sense", which allowed him to sense when there was an incoming threat to his person, much like Marvel's Peter Parker has when he enters into the fray as Spider-Man. Hikage had a very different story from the majority of the other wielders of this awesome power, not using his time to fight All For One, but rather to simply train in order to make the Quirk that much stronger for his benefactors.

(Photo: Shueisha)

So if Hikage was not killed by All For One or any other villain, what ended up being the final nail in his coffin? As he explains, it was in fact old age that did him in as he explains to Midoriya that using the power of One For All will dramatically lessen one's life span. Shinomori explains that a major problem is that One For All can't be passed on to heroes who already have Quirks, and with an infinitesimal number of people being born quirk-less, Midoriya must now struggle with the very real possibility that he will be the last one of ever have the Quirk of One For All at his disposal.

Needless to say, Deku has learned a lot about the power inside of him and it has made his plans for the future that much more complicated.

What did you think of the story of "The Fourth"? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.