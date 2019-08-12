New My Hero Academia Arc Takes Peek at Aizawa’s High School Years

My Hero Academia fans know what they want, and what they want is more Aizawa. The UA Academy teacher has become a favorite with fans ever since he appeared, and his gruff personality still continues to endear fans. It’s no surprise then fans want to know more about the Pro Hero, and the franchise is finally delivering.

Recently, the spin-off series My Hero Academia: Vigilantes put out a new chapter. It was there the manga went full canon by kicking off a major arc all about Aizawa’s high school years.

As you can read here, the manga begins with Aizawa in the present. Given this series’ timeline, the Pro Hero has yet to start a job at UA Academy, and he gets sidetracked when he meets The Crawler. After the pair rescue a cat, they have a small chat in the rain, and it is there My Hero Academia dips into its big flashback.

In one moment, Aizawa is telling off The Crawler for thoughtlessly offering to take in a cat. In the next moment, fans are met with a 16-year-old Aizawa as he walks to school. Dressed in his UA Academy uniform, the boy is rather sullen as he heads to school, and Aizawa is beyond unsure of himself. According to the teen, he believes he is too powerless to even save a cat, and none of his peers are willing to bolster him up. Even Present Mic fails to cheer him up back then, but the introduction of a seldom-mentioned classmate of Aizawa’s promises to turn things around… for better or for worse.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.