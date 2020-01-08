My Hero Academia Shares Ominous Death Flag for All Might

My Hero Academia fans all have their favorite characters, but there are some who stand out. From day one, All Might have ranked as a top pick amongst netizens thanks to his optimism and belief in Izuku. After all of this time, All Might is still cheering his student, but things may not be good for long.

After all, the latest issue of My Hero Academia has fans real scared for the hero, and it is all thanks to a slew of panels.

Recently, My Hero Academia brought Class 1-A back together after the students did a work study with the pros. Of course, Izuku learned a lot working underneath Endeavor, and All Might got to see so for himself.

In one spread, fans watched as All Might admitted he no longer needed to hold Izuku’s hand. “You don’t look back at me anymore,” he admitted. “And you don’t need to.”

The poignant moment was heartbreaking for fans to watch, but it made them even more nervous for All Might. It was a bittersweet farewell of sorts, and fans know that often goes poorly for sickly mentors. In the same way Naruto did Jiraiya, fans are real nervous that My Hero Academia just planted a death flag for All Might. That only grows worse when you remember Sir Nighteye predicted All Might would die young. And with the League of Villains growing even stronger, things are riskier for All Might than ever before.

