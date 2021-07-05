My Hero Academia Is Hitting Fans Hard with This Week's Hiatus
My Hero Academia is one of the biggest series in anime, and it has only grown since its show went live years ago. In light of season five's big debut, all eyes are on Izuku as he pushes the limits both on- and off-screen. So of course, there is no surprise in learning how distraught fans are this week all thanks to a hiatus.
For those who do not know yet, My Hero Academia blacked out this week for a hiatus. The manga took a one-week break and will debut chapter 309 this coming weekend with Shonen Jump. The anime did the same as well, so there was no season five release amidst the start of Endeavor's awaited arc.
Of course, this left some fans grappling with their time as they were hit with a two-for-one combo. As you can imagine, some were upset with the timing of this cancelation, but that is not the case for most My Hero Academia fans. After all, it isn't possible to avoid scheduling issues when it comes to network television. And when it comes to the manga, creator Kohei Horikoshi deserves to take any break whenever he wants.
Luckily, the series will be back on track soon, and fans can look forward to a bunch of goodies this weekend. So if you are behind on My Hero Academia in any way, well - this is the week to catch right up!
What do you think of this week's absence? Are you most excited for the manga or anime's next update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
All By Ourselves...
prevnext
This weekend without MHA is being sad pic.twitter.com/Gn7x5j5AUH— MHA NEWS🇧🇷♂ (@animenews_news) July 4, 2021
Tick Tock... Tick Tock
prevnext
When my favorite anime goes on a hiatus: pic.twitter.com/2Za8qSs6UD— Blueboiii #ElephantLivesMatter🐘 (@blueboiii4life) June 29, 2021
Hard Same
prevnext
Just realized My Hero Academia is on hiatus this week, I am sad.— Valhooli (@Valhooli) July 5, 2021
Same, Dabi
prevnext
When you wake up and My Hero Academia is on a break. pic.twitter.com/WqN0kpM6uz— Midnight Mary 🌙 MHA Brainrot (@Midnight_mary_) July 3, 2021
Not Yet!
prevnext
Woke up to almost having a heart attack because no @MHAOfficial didn't have any episode this week... Thought AT was already over - it's just a week break 😞— JayT⚡ (@heyJayTz) July 3, 2021
The Memories Are the Worst
prevnext
Was racing to go read #MyHeroAcademia 319 today... then I remembered it's on a break.... 😭😭😭😭— Richie Miller (@rich_drummerboy) July 2, 2021
There, There
prev
when i see the tweet; pic.twitter.com/CzZ7a5tJDZ— Todoroki's Girl (@todeq_) June 29, 2021