My Hero Academia Is Hitting Fans Hard with This Week's Hiatus

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest series in anime, and it has only grown since its show went live years ago. In light of season five's big debut, all eyes are on Izuku as he pushes the limits both on- and off-screen. So of course, there is no surprise in learning how distraught fans are this week all thanks to a hiatus.

For those who do not know yet, My Hero Academia blacked out this week for a hiatus. The manga took a one-week break and will debut chapter 309 this coming weekend with Shonen Jump. The anime did the same as well, so there was no season five release amidst the start of Endeavor's awaited arc.

(Photo: Bones Inc)

Of course, this left some fans grappling with their time as they were hit with a two-for-one combo. As you can imagine, some were upset with the timing of this cancelation, but that is not the case for most My Hero Academia fans. After all, it isn't possible to avoid scheduling issues when it comes to network television. And when it comes to the manga, creator Kohei Horikoshi deserves to take any break whenever he wants.

Luckily, the series will be back on track soon, and fans can look forward to a bunch of goodies this weekend. So if you are behind on My Hero Academia in any way, well - this is the week to catch right up!

