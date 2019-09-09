New My Hero Academia Campaign Lets Fans Create Their Own Pro Hero

My Hero Academia has introduced plenty of new heroes over its lifetime, and it has inspired fans from around the world to make their own. For plenty of fans, they’ve starting putting their own original Pro Heroes into My Hero Academia using fan-art or fan-fiction. But if you are wanting to make your Pro Heroes more official, you have a shot of getting them approved by the powers at be.

After all, a new contest is being run by Shueisha, and it promises to bring one lucky fan’s Pro Hero into the My Hero Academia canon.

Recently, fans were let in on the contest when Shueisha launched its Today’s New Hero campaign. The initiative is being launched in honor of My Hero Academia‘s new film, and its production committee has asked fans to send in artwork of their self-made heroes. Each application’s artwork and description will be looked over before several make it to the next round.

According to the contest details, the best works submitted will be showcased at the end of each episode of My Hero Academia season four. However, the overall winner will have their self-made hero adapted by Studio Bones before getting their own character blurb from series creator Kohei Horikoshi. The hero will also be published in Weekly Shonen Jump for fans to check out.

Currently, the contest is set to run between September 9 and February 29. The competition is also conducted entirely in Japanese, but foreign fans can enter if they’ve got a good grasp on the language. You can submit your Pro Hero concept to Shueisha via mail or through its official website here.

