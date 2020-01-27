My Hero Academia Teases an ‘Avengers’ Level Showdown

My Hero Academia is not the kind of series that shies away from a fight. Izuku has always been the first to challenge any injustice he sees, and that has only progressed in the face of his newly honed power. Of course, there are plenty of baddies out there for Izuku to fight, and it seems more of them are coming out of the woods. In fact, it seems a full-scale battle is about to make its way to the stage, and it is already being called an Avengers-level event.

So, you have been warned! There are spoilers below for My Hero Academia chapter 258!

If you have read the most recent chapter of the manga, you will know things are getting tense for Pro Heroes. Last week, the series stunned fans with a timeskip that confirmed heroes had all but disappeared from Tokyo. The startling revelation pushed forward into this week as fans went back in time, and they learned how the mass exodus kicked off.

BNHA Chapter 258 spoilers!!!!!! This upcoming BNHA arc is going to be INSANE…this is almost like Avengers level or something lol… pic.twitter.com/VKIlmr96jD — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) January 26, 2020

The chapter revealed the League of Villains have a plan to take over society and it requires them to end Pro Heroes. As you can see above, a slew of panels from chapter 258 showed the size of the villainous army, and it is unimaginably large. With Shigaraki and the former Liberation Army rallying villains, the Pro Heroes are left outnumbered with Endeavor to lead them.

Of course, Class 1-A is around for all of this drama, but they are far from the frontlines. Fans are now wondering how this epic battle will go. Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame have prepped the world for superhero feuds of this scale. But if you were to ask, most fans would say the heroes aren’t likely to win this first showdown all things considered.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.