Emotional My Hero Academia Moment Shows How Far Izuku Has Come

If you have kept up with My Hero Academia since the beginning, you know Izuku Midoriya has faced some huge odds. The boy went from not having any quirks to having the most famous in the world. It seemed impossible for Izuku to reach the level All Might was at, but that dream is more than a possibility now.

In fact, it seems like Izuku is well on his way to reaching the top. Thanks to a new manga chapter, fans were hit with an emotional reminder of how far the hero-in-training has come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see down below, a fan known as @sctfdeku got others emotional with the comparison. The moment came courtesy of the most recent My Hero Academia arc which is now live. The story has seen Izuku show off his new powers to All Might who has yet to deal with his forced retirement. And this time, it is the Symbol of Peace who is forced to look up at Izuku in all his heroic splendor.

To the left, fans can see a screen cap taken from the anime during its first season. The image shows Izuku dressed in his gym clothes watching All Might in action. The Symbol of Peace is in full gear as he leaps towards as job, and Izuku cannot feel like he’s been left behind.

Don’t mind me I’m just crying pic.twitter.com/ormD4yfnzJ — 𝘭𝘢𝘶𝘳𝘺𝘯 Ꮚ ꈍ ꈊ ꈍ Ꮚ (@scftdeku) January 17, 2020

But in the second shot, fans can see Izuku leaping ahead with the rest of Class 1-A with him. This time, it is All Might on the ground watching Izuku, and the withered man is left feeling useless. The teacher is very proud of the progress that Izuku has made, but he cannot help but feel like he’s useless to the class now. Fans know how untrue that belief is, but this emotionally charged scene reminds fans of how far Izuku has come in less than a school year.

Are you amazed by how far Izuku has come…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.