My Hero Academia Teases Bakugo’s Next Trademark Move

My Hero Academia has dropped some major details teasing Katsuki Bakugo’s new ultimate move! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series is now gearing up for an even bigger war between the heroes and villains, but All For One and Tomura Shigaraki needed to recover after the fight against Star and Stripe. This has bought the heroes some much-needed time to figure out their next plan of attack, and while Izuku Midoriya had been out fighting villains all on his own, the other Class 1-A students have been growing in their own ways as well.

While Izuku Midoriya had been spending the last few weeks fighting all alone on the outside, his classmates of 1-A have been growing in their own ways as well. Just as Shoto Todoroki has been seen developing something new with the latest chapter of the series, Katsuki Bakugo has been doing the same. As he teases to Izuku and the others, his new special move takes what he learned from Endeavor and expands on it in only the way someone like Bakugo can to make it far more explosive.

Chapter 336 of the series revisits Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes while they are in the midst of training. They’re still worried about what All For One and what the villains might do next, but Bakugo’s still confident for the fight ahead. Explaining that he took Endeavor’s lesson of focusing all on a single point before release, but isn’t settling for a single blast, Bakugo now saves as many sweat beads as he can for a cluster of high powered explosions. He dubs it his “Cluster Upgrade.”

He notes that this even gives all of his other moves a much needed burst of power, but it takes a while to heat up. As a result he’s now wearing his winter costume full time but also has a choice to make because he’s also in danger of overheating much faster. As for what this actual move looks like or is named, it seems we’ll have to wait to see it in action when Bakugo is in the middle of a fight. What do you think?

