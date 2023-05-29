My Hero Academia Artist Frees Bakugo's Protective Side in New Art

My Hero Academia fans have not made their love for Bakugo Katsuki a secret. Time after time, the hero has stood up to win the manga's popularity polls with Izuku Midoriya at his side. The pair continues to lead the shonen series forward, and Bakugo has been gifted tons of tributes because of his popularity. So of course, all eyes are on the hero now as an assistant on My Hero Academia just inked new art of the boy.

And what does it show? Well, it proves Bakugo wanted to save others even as a child. The cute sketch goes back in time to Bakugo's childhood days, and we can see his protective side free as he tries to protect Izuku from a dog.

(Photo: Twitter / nstime23)

As you can see above, the sketch shows Bakugo in all black standing in front of Izuku as he kneels on the ground crying. With a hand reaching out, Bakugo is keeping his friend out of reach from a dog on the horizon. The pup looks intimidating from a glance thanks to its spiked collar, but the dog could be a gentle giant. Either way, Bakugo isn't taking a chance when it comes to his friend's safety, and artist Shoutaro Noguchi has fans geeking over the tribute.

Sadly, we know Bakugo's protective streak did not last. A combination of things like a superiority complex turned Bakugo into a bully as he got older. Izuku became the focus of his torment, but in the years since, the green-haired boy has proven himself to be a hero like none other. Now, it is Bakugo who must catch up to his rival, but this throwback sketch shows the kid once rivaled Deku when it came to helping his friends.

Want more My Hero Academia? Right now, the anime is working on season 7 behind the scenes, but you can watch My Hero Academia on Hulu and Crunchyroll to catch up ahead of its comeback. As for the My Hero Academia manga, it drops new chapters weekly with help from Viz Media. For more details on the series, you can read the official synopsis of My Hero Academia below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

What do you think about this latest Bakugo sketch? Do you want My Hero Academia to give us more insight into the hero's younger years? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.