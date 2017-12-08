Recent ‘My Hero Academia’ Leak Teases A New Arc

Warning! Spoilers for My Hero Academia lie below!

In the world of shonen, My Hero Academia is the one to beat. The energetic series has become a standout for anime and manga fans alike. Now, a new leak for the series has gone live, and it seems to hint at the manga’s next story arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, spoilers for My Hero Academia‘s 163rd chapter have gone up. The notes seem to bring a wrap to the manga’s on-going ‘Internship’ arc while building a bridge to where the story could go next.

According to the leak, My Hero Academia‘s new chapter will focus on Izuku and Class 1-A as they return to their regular classes. As second-year students, Todoroki and Bakugo have finished supplementary lessons for their license exam, and UA is already buzzing about who the next Big 3 heroes will be for its third-years.

With school back in session, My Hero Academia looks poised to start another school-based arc for its students. Izuku just went through hell during his internship as it fell apart unexpectedly towards the end. The manga’s most recent chapters followed the boy as he worked alongside Mirio under Sir Nighteye, but the gang got in over their head when the Eight Precepts of Death made itself know.

The villainous gang went head-to-head against some top heroes after the fate of one girl was put in the balance. The ordeal forced Izuku to up is Full Cowl power, left Mirio without his Quirk, and led to Sir Nighteye’s death. There will be plenty of fallout for Izuku to deal with as he starts back at school, and My Hero Academia will have to address it sooner rather than later.

For those who aren’t familiar with My Hero Academia, the manga by creator Kohei Horikoshi began publishing back in July 2014. Bones Studios adapted the series into an anime in 2016, and the series has quickly become a phenomenon. My Hero Academia takes place in a world full of people with quirks, which you might recognize as superpowers. Except Izuku Midoriya doesn’t have one.

Izuku Midoriya has always wanted to be a hero, but he was born without a quirk. When the world’s leading superhero All-Might chooses Izuku to be his successor, the boy’s world is turned upside-down as he gains a quirk, a new school, and a set of very dangerous enemies.

What do you think My Hero Academia‘s next arc should tackle? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!